People are calling out one news network for being especially slow to cover the Manchester bombing

When two bombs exploded at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester tonight, killing at least 19, it made international news almost instantly. Almost.

While other networks were running with breaking footage from the incident, CNN continued to broadcast the latest developments in the Trump-Russia investigation: a report that Donald Trump attempted to get the Director of National Intelligence and the NSA to undermine the FBI’s investigation after former FBI Director James Comey confirmed the investigation in testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

RELATED: There have been reports of two explosions at an Ariana Grande concert — here’s what we know





And angry viewers are hitting CNN for what some see as ignoring an unfolding tragedy for political reporting.

Even during explosions and death in #Manchester, breathless CNN anchors and pundits can't stop talking about their Russia conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/yu7hpRJGgf — Cultural Combat (@CulturalCombat) May 22, 2017

CNN is still going on about Russia. No Manchester coverage at all. Shameful. Fox News showing continuous live coverage of Sky News. — TheRealRandyGalliher (@Randy_Galliher) May 22, 2017

Multiple fatalities confirmed at Manchester Ariana Grande concert.

I flip to CNN to see what's happening,

& ofc they're talking Trump/Russia — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 22, 2017

Currently, Fox News is on the Manchester explosion, CNN and MSNBC are locked in on Trump and intelligence officials. — Lonely Tailgater (@LonelyTailgater) May 22, 2017

One person tweeted that even gossip and celebrity news network TMZ broke the news of the bombing before CNN did. Note that only one of these networks claims to be “the most trusted name in news.”