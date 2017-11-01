“People down” as vehicle mounts sidewalk in London and strikes numerous pedestrians

Metropolitan Police have cordoned off a wide area in Covent Garden in the West End of London after a car described as a “black cab” reportedly jumped a curb and ran over pedestrians, per numerous witness reports on social media.
The crash happened at about 5:00pm local time, according to the New York Post.
One person has been “seriously injured,” according to the BBC. In total, two pedestrians are being treated by London Ambulance Service for injuries sustained in the accident., which is being treated as a “serious road traffic collision” by police.
Metropolitan Police report that the alleged driver of the taxi “stopped at the scene” and has been detained. At this time, Metropolitan Police say the collision is “not thought to be terrorist-related.”
The incident comes one day after a vehicle was used in a fatal terror attack in New York City that killed eight people.