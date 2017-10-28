Politician makes tone-deaf joke about Harvey Weinstein victims–backlash quickly ensued

A British politician is eating his words after he made an off-the-cuff remark comparing interviews to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse.

During an unfortunate interview, Michael Gove, who is currently the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs remarked that going into the studio “is like going into Harvey Weinstein’s bedroom – you hope to emerge with your dignity intact.” The backlash against the European official was swift, and he was sharply criticized for trivializing sexual assault.

Michael Gove sorry for joke comparing being interviewed by John Humphrys with going into Harvey Weinstein's bedroomhttps://t.co/wP7BvhlwkB pic.twitter.com/UIfXhhNa4j — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 28, 2017

Gove has since apologized for his remarks, saying that it was a “clumsy attempt at humor” and that “it wasn’t appropriate. I’m sorry and apologize unreservedly,” but his apology didn’t stop the backlash.





Michael Gove just left the studio without his dignity — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) October 28, 2017

No, @michaelgove it's not like that. I have never once feared for my personal safety in a media studio. Don't trivialise sexual assault. https://t.co/8neWSdnWJZ — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) October 28, 2017

British MP Michael Gove: these women have more “dignity” and courage than you will ever have, you vile, hardened fragment of shite. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 28, 2017

Gove gave the interview in front of a live audience. One journalist who was in attendance said that while some were laughing, other had a “look of disgust,” the BBC reports. Also, the interview took place on the 60th anniversary of the show, an occasion that one BBC reporter says that Gove ruined.

RELATED: 2 more women come forward with all-too-familiar groping claims against George H.W. Bush

Weinstein, who was once one of the most powerful names in Hollywood, has since left his company and gone to Europe, where he is taking sex addiction therapy classes. The number women who have accused him of sexual assault continues to rise.