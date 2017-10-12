President Trump teased a big announcement, and now we may know what he meant

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three children were rescued Wednesday after years in “terrorist custody,” according to multiple reports.

The rescue was announced in a statement Thursday from Pakistan’s army. The statement did not identify those rescued, although two army officials who were not identified told the Associated Press the American, Caitlan Coleman, her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle and their three young children were rescued from a Taliban-linked group.

During a Wednesday night speech in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump may have alluded to Coleman’s release.

“Something happened today, where a country that totally disrespected us called with some very, very important news,” Trump told a crowd in Coleman’s home state.

“And one of my generals came in. They said, ‘You know, I have to tell you, a year ago they would’ve never done that.’ It was a great sign of respect. You’ll probably be hearing about it over the next few days. But this is a country that did not respect us. This is a country that respects us now. The world is starting to respect us again, believe me.”

The family was kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012.

Doug Barclay of Rare.us contributed to this report.

