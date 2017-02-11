President Trump’s tweeting has reportedly already created problems with a foreign leader

President Donald Trump loves to tweet.

He used the social media platform as a way to communicate with his followers and detractors during his campaign. However, many thought he would give up the habit when he officially took office but that hasn’t happened. He still regularly takes to Twitter to express his opinions and share his thoughts.

He might want to rethink his penchant for tweeting, though, because it’s already created issues with foreign leaders.

According to the Wall Street Journal, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, was working hard to secure a meeting between Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto and President Trump, but his negotiations were promptly cut short when the president complained about Mexico on Twitter.





President Trump tweeted out that “The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers … of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting” in a pair of tweets on Jan. 26.

Not long after the tweets were posted, President Peña Nieto canceled the meeting with Trump, tweeting out his own message. “This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” he wrote in the tweet.

President Trump still hasn’t announced a new meeting with Mexico’s top politician.