RIP to a legendary theater actor who brought Shakespeare’s words to life

Alec McCowen, a renowned British actor known for his turn as “Q” in the James Bond franchise, has died.

McCowen’s long career began in the early 1940s in theater, where he went on to have many of his highlights. Throughout his life, McCowen made several appearances on film and television, though theater will no doubt be where his greatest legacy remains.

RELATED: RIP to one of the most recognizable TV faces of all time

McCowen’s final film role came in 2002, when he appeared in Martin Scorcese’s “Gangs of New York.”





In an interview with the New York Times in the early 1980s, McCowen shared the origins of his interest in acting.

“I wanted to be an entertainer, not an actor, when I was young,” McCowen said. “I wanted to be Jack Benny, and I’m still dazzled, still fascinated, by the audacity of a Judy Garland or a Lena Horne or a Frank Sinatra going out there all by themselves and holding an audience’s attention.”