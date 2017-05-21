Roger Stone flips out about Trump meeting with Saudi Arabia and thinks he knows who was behind it

Over the weekend, former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone tweeted his disapproval of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Saudi Arabian leaders.

In two tweets, he questions why Trump is meeting with the Saudis if they “financed” 9/11 and says Trump’s infamous curtsy to Saudi Arabian King Salman makes him “want to puke.” Using #JaredsIdea, he suggests son-in-law Jared Kushner was responsible for the meeting and the curtsy.

Instead of meeting with the Saudis @realDonaldTrump should be demanding they pay for the attack on America on 9/11 which they financed. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 20, 2017

Candidly this makes me want to puke #JaredsIdea pic.twitter.com/tAeEWUXfI1 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 20, 2017





As a candidate, Trump also claimed that Saudi Arabia “financed” the 9/11 attacks. He also said Saudi Arabia was a nation that “pushed gays off buildings.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for “receiving millions” from Saudi Arabia. He was referring to donations to the Clinton Foundation that came just before Hillary Clinton became Secretary of State.

In 2008, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia made a one-time donation of between $10 million and $25 million, per Politifact. Clinton became Secretary of State in 2009. While Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State, arms exports to Saudi Arabia surged by 97 percent.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump has proposed a global “initiative,” the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Fund, that some have criticized for being structured similarly to the Clinton Foundation. It purports to provide technical assistance and investments to projects around the world that support the economic empowerment of women.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have already pledged $100 million to the fund.