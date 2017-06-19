Russia delivers a warning to the United States after the U.S. shot down a Syrian jet

Russia’s defense ministry says it will treat U.S.-led coalition planes in Syria that are west of the Euphrates River as targets after the U.S. military shot down a Syrian Air Force jet on Sunday.

Moscow has condemned the U.S. downing of the Syrian government fighter jet after it dropped bombs nears U.S. partner forces.

The Russian defense ministry says in a statement that, starting Monday, it will track all jets and drones of the U.S.-led coalition west of the Euphrates and treat them as targets.



The ministry also called on the U.S. military to provide a full account of why it decided to shoot down the Syrian SU-22.