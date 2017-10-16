Shameless airport worker spotted unzipping bags — you can bet he won’t be doing it again

A shameless luggage handler at the Phuket International Airport in Thailand was caught on camera unzipping suitcases, rifling through them and taking the contents for himself, police say.

The worker was arrested and charged with robbery after being filmed by surveillance cameras as he searched through several suitcases in the luggage compartment of a Jetstar Flight bound for Singapore. After his arrest, a Bluetooth speaker was recovered by authorities, according to the Phuket Gazette.





The 27-year-old man, Abdullah Hayee Mayeh, was arrested Oct. 12. He allegedly helped himself to passengers’ possessions while being employed by a third-party baggage handling company. A Jetstar spokesman said an investigation into the thefts is underway.

“Jetstar is aware of a video circulating online, and we are taking the matter very seriously,” the airline said in a statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation and will work with Airports of Thailand, our ground handler BAGS and our local security company to ensure the security of our customers’ property on-board our flights.”

After his arrest, Mayeh allegedly made a full confession. The authorities are reportedly trying to match stolen items with the passengers from whom they were taken.

BAGS, the third-party baggage company for which Mayeh works, provides baggage services for nearly 100 airlines in Thailand.