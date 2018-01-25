An Indian village got an Italian makeover, and the results could not be more beautiful.
According to RVCJ, a non-profit initiative named Chal Rang De took on the daunting task of painting the walls of Ghatkopar’s Asalpha Village in Mumbai with vibrant colors.
And the hard work paid off.
The project was inspired by a desire to change the way people looked at slums.
“This is a slum in Mumbai, not pic postcard Italy town,” read a headline, drawing reference to Positano, Italy.
For comparison.
(H/T Twitter)
