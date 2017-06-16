Some enterprising graffiti artist changed a “Crooked Hill” sign to read something a bit more political

A sign in Long Island, New York, signaling the exit for Crooked Hill has been changed to read something a bit more political.

Newsday reported Thursday that the sign had been altered to read “Crooked Hillary.”

A sign marking the Crooked Hill Road exit on the Sagtikos Parkway was defaced to “Crooked Hillary,” officials said https://t.co/7KBwLtEuWt pic.twitter.com/JwX2lEIRKq — Newsday (@Newsday) June 15, 2017

The moniker, first taken up by Donald Trump during the general election race, was rejuvenated in a series of tweets on Thursday when the president criticized Clinton’s moves relating to Russia.

A Department of Transportation spokesman said, “As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed.” The department also noted that the act was illegal. The sign was on the Sagtikos Parkway, and no reports have come in about arrests being made over the incident.