South Korea launches live-fire drills to simulate attack on North Korea should they attack

South Korea launched a series of live-fire drills in response to North Korea’s recent underground test of a hydrogen bomb. The tests, carried out across the country, were meant to show the power of a South Korean strike.

That comes in the wake of North Korea’s alleged underground hydrogen bomb test and new indications from Seoul that North Korea could launch another ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) test soon.

A call between President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In revealed that the two plan to maximize pressure on North Korea using “all means at their disposal.” Trump also provided “conceptual approval” of billions in new arms sales to South Korea, and the pair agreed to strengthen “joint military capabilities.”





South Korea now says the United States may deploy an aircraft carrier to the region and additional bombers.

Neighboring Japan has begun preparing for an evacuation of South Korea, planning for a “possible mass evacuation” of the 60,000 Japanese living in or visiting South Korea.