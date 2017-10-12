Spot the difference: Friend recounts awkward tale of mistaken cat identity

A man’s friend realized after it was too late that he unknowingly engaged in the theft of his neighbor’s cat.

Clarke Gayford posted a picture of the cat his friend believed to be his own and his friend’s actual cat, which apparently made its way back to the house all on its own.

a mate spent $130 at vet on his cat then had to lock it in his bedroom for 5 days recovery, and JUST NOW HIS ACTUAL CAT WALKED IN 😂 pic.twitter.com/TyeiFfARJK — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 10, 2017

Gayford explained that his friend picked up the cat from the veterinarian and left it in the room to recover for five days. Around the time his friend brought the cat home, a neighbor stopped by to ask if anyone saw her cat. Gayford’s friend, not knowing at the time that he had the wrong animal, told her that he only had his cat in the house.





He just told me a neighbour had come looking for her missing black cat and he said 'Na, sorry just my cat in here!'

I actually snort laughed — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 10, 2017

Halfway through telling the story, Gayford remembered that his friend’s cat was a girl while the neighbor’s cat was a boy. It was a strange thing for the vet to confuse considering…well, the obvious.

wait, hang on, it turns out rando cat is a boy and his is a girl, HOW DID THE VET NOT NOTICE THIS?? — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 10, 2017

Unfortunately for the neighbor’s cat, Gayford’s friend told the vet that the cat was acting weird. The vet prescribed anti-anxiety medication. Gayford exclaimed that his friend not only kidnapped a cat but accidentally drugged it!

OMG so he told vet it did seem to be acting strange so vet prescribed it anti-anxiety meds. MY MATE HAS KIDNAPPED AND BEEN DRUGING A KITTEH! pic.twitter.com/CkbVqWYgiA — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 10, 2017

Needless to say, the neighbor noticed something was up when her cat was finally returned.

And now this from neighbour…… and um well of course your cat is chilled out MY MATE HAS BEEN FEEDING YOUR CAT DRUGS!! pic.twitter.com/vIoJbTLajV — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 10, 2017

The story was too much for people to handle.

This is insane!! This could clearly be a new subject for reality tv. pic.twitter.com/BT3HjtOomB — love,love,love (@amanda_reid) October 10, 2017

I too locked a cat in my kitchen thinking it was mine! Same colour, slightly smaller now that I think about it! Poor thing, here I was — lucybum (@fimason38) October 10, 2017

In a similar case of mistaken identity, My husband & I once buried a cat that was not ours. 😬 — ap (@annanotherthng) October 10, 2017

One time our dog was in the street covered in mud. Dragged him inside, washed him, dried him, then discovered our actual dog in his kennel. — Kate McDermott (@MsKateMcD) October 10, 2017

