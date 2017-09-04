Stranded, phoneless man drank his own urine to survive 86-mile hike in Australian Outback

An Australian man’s incredible tale of survival in the Outback seems too good to be true, but we all know it’s too Australia to be false.

Thomas Mason, 21, crashed his car in one of the most, let’s say, inconvenient places on planet Earth when he tried to avoid hitting wild camels. He had no water, except for a bottle he found on the side of the road, and no phone service. All he had were his legs, the will to survive and urine.

He spoke with 9News about the ordeal and said that he was tempted to give up and accept his fate three or four times, as more than 60 hours in the wilderness and 86 miles of walking seemed to have no end in sight other than the end of it all.

“I knew I was either going to be out there and die or get back to the highway and see somebody,” he said. “It definitely went through my mind, thinking how long would it take for someone to realise I’m not actually coming anymore.”

“There was about three or four times on the dirt road that I was ready to stop and give up completely,” he added.

The other complication was that none of his loved ones expected him to be in contact for at least 24 hours. By the time they realized something was wrong, Mason was already in deep trouble.

After 86 miles of walking, Mason finally found help, got in touch with his parents and was rescued.

Mason said that he wouldn’t have made it another night in the wilderness and realizes just how lucky he is to be alive.

“I couldn’t imagine being out here another night if they didn’t come and find me,” he said. “I’m lucky to be here.”

