Terrified AirAsia passengers blame crew for “screaming” during mid-air scare

Passengers on an AirAsia flight from Australia to Bali criticized the crew members for screaming during a controlled emergency descent, adding to the panic.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ535 was traveling from Perth to Bali when air pressure was lost in the cabin. The pilot responded by rapidly descending the aircraft by 24,000 feet mid-air, but passengers accused crew members of adding to the panic by screaming and announcing “emergency, brace, crash positions” as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling. Passengers also reported that many of the announcements were not given in English.
Many joined in the criticism, some even suggesting that the airline review its training for flight attendants.
Others excused the reaction.
A thread explaining the incident said that the pilot’s actions were appropriate for the situation and argued that the crew received poor training for the situation.
“The safety of our guests is our utmost priority,” AirAsia said in a statement. “AirAsia Indonesia apologises for any inconvenience caused.”
