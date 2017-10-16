Terrified AirAsia passengers blame crew for “screaming” during mid-air scare

Passengers on an AirAsia flight from Australia to Bali criticized the crew members for screaming during a controlled emergency descent, adding to the panic.

Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ535 was traveling from Perth to Bali when air pressure was lost in the cabin. The pilot responded by rapidly descending the aircraft by 24,000 feet mid-air, but passengers accused crew members of adding to the panic by screaming and announcing “emergency, brace, crash positions” as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling. Passengers also reported that many of the announcements were not given in English.

.@AirAsia is blaming a technical issue for a mid-air emergency that saw a flight to Bali plummet more than 20,000 feet. @Matt_Tinney #7News pic.twitter.com/skKOMpJicj — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) October 16, 2017





Many joined in the criticism, some even suggesting that the airline review its training for flight attendants.

Panicking crew, no oxygen coming through the masks… Maybe time to review crew training and safety checks, @AirAsia? https://t.co/RThmYnvrcK — TheVisualTraveler (@BigFernowski) October 16, 2017

Others excused the reaction.

The crew are human too, not emotionless robots. No one can predict how they’ll react under traumatic circumstances. — Hiphopopotamus (@Truthbomb44) October 16, 2017

A thread explaining the incident said that the pilot’s actions were appropriate for the situation and argued that the crew received poor training for the situation.

4) Plunging 20,000 feet – was that an out-of-control event? No. When cabin depressurisation is detected, the most urgent thing to do is for the pilot to put the aircraft into a steep controlled descent to get to a flight level where air is breathable #QZ535 — CaptRahmat (@CaptRahmat) October 16, 2017

5) cabin pressure loss can be due to many things – mainly the formation of a crack somewhere. The pilots would have about 15-20 seconds of useful consciousness to bring the aircraft down to a breathable air level #QZ535 — CaptRahmat (@CaptRahmat) October 16, 2017

12) What happened on board the #QZ535 is what Airbus had warned about in a note published in 2007, that the overall aviation industry does not provide sufficient training to flight crew and cabin crew for cabin decompression awareness — CaptRahmat (@CaptRahmat) October 16, 2017

“The safety of our guests is our utmost priority,” AirAsia said in a statement. “AirAsia Indonesia apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

