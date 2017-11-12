The cheeseburger favored by Trump is now a hard-to-get dish in Japan, selling out in multiple locations

芝のハンバーガー屋さん トランプの 昼御飯ニュースの翌日 メディアの力は凄い 実際 かなり美味しいのだが A post shared by 吉田 智 (@satoshy71) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

After President Donald Trump chose their double cheeseburger and fried potatoes in a business lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an American-inspired restaurant has reportedly seen the sandwich’s popularity surge — even selling out of the burger, according to the New York Post.

The Colby Jack cheeseburger retails for about $10 USD, according to the Evening Standard. Even before it was ordered by the president, the burgers at Munch’s Burger Shack were considered some of the best in Tokyo.

RELATED: Rex Tillerson takes a strange way of shutting down reports he thought about leaving Trump





Yutaka Yanagisawa is the head chef at Munch’s, an American-inspired diner with two locations in Japan.

He was summoned to prepare lunch for Abe and Trump at their meeting during Trump’s visit to Asia. Yutaka was reportedly “unbelievably surprised” to have been called to cook for the leaders, though he played it well — Trump reportedly told Yutaka personally that the burger was “very good” and shook his hand.

Munch’s has apparently put a combo meal called the “President Trump Combo” on the menu since the meeting, which includes a double cheeseburger, potato wedges and coleslaw.

Some questioned the president’s choice of a cheeseburger in a country with a wide selection of incredible cuisine. Fox News’ Jesse Watters called the decision “one of the most Trump things ever.”

During the same trip, Trump reportedly told the Japanese prime minister that Japan, a nation of “samurai warriors,” should have shot down North Korean missiles that violated the country’s airspace.