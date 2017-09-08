The death toll rises after an earthquake struck southern Mexico and triggered a tsunami

An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 8.1 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday, killing at least two people and triggering a tsunami, CNN reported. The Associated Press reported that five people were killed, including two children in Tabasco state.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred near the border between Mexico and Guatemala, was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City. It struck off the Pacific coast, 74 miles southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico, which is 600 miles southeast of Mexico City, CNN reported.

A tsunami has been confirmed in Mexico, CNN reported, with one wave coming in at 2.3 feet, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center’s verified account.

The USGS has reported multiple aftershocks, including four with tremors measuring above 5.0 in magnitude.

The main quake had a depth of 69.7 kilometers, according to the USGS. It was a particularly shallow quake, according to USGS geophysicist Jana Pursely.

“The shaking along the coast of Chiapas at this point is estimated to be very strong to severe,” Pursely told CNN. “I would expect damage along the coast of Chiapas.”