The driver of a van has been arrested after crashing into a crowd of pedestrians in London — here’s what we know

A van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians Sunday killing a number of them, Metropolitan police said.
Reporters are beginning to circulate pixelated images of the suspect.
Civilians are sharing video of the arrest without pixelation.
The vehicle careened into people around 8 p.m. near Finsbury Park. Officials did not say how many victims there are.
“There are a number of causalities being worked at the scene,” investigators said in a news release.
This is a developing story.