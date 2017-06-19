The driver of a van has been arrested after crashing into a crowd of pedestrians in London — here’s what we know

A van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians Sunday killing a number of them, Metropolitan police said.

Reporters are beginning to circulate pixelated images of the suspect.

This is a photo of the suspect arrested at the scene of the London vehicle collision. pic.twitter.com/zyKbIvfh2B — Ahron Young (@AhronYoung) June 19, 2017

Civilians are sharing video of the arrest without pixelation.

The vehicle careened into people around 8 p.m. near Finsbury Park. Officials did not say how many victims there are.

We are dealing with an incident in Seven Sisters Road, further details to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 18, 2017

“There are a number of causalities being worked at the scene,” investigators said in a news release.





JUST IN: Video shows London police response amid reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians. https://t.co/k6g4YSqng3 pic.twitter.com/Rt5vEMfPWe — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2017

Big police presence at cordons near Seven Sisters pic.twitter.com/0VExBZlMZk — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) June 19, 2017

This is a developing story.