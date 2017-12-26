Menu
xmasthief Read this Next

A Texas homeowner hilariously shamed the Grinch who brazenly stole decorations on Christmas Eve
Advertisement

When your holiday recipe goes terribly, horribly wrong, and you know it has gone terribly, horribly wrong, it’s probably a good idea not to subject your friends — or this case, your co-workers — to the inedible goods.


Last year, that advice was not heeded by reporter Leslie Horton on the Canadian program “Global News Calgary.” Horton brought her holiday artichoke dip on set during a live segment, and although she knew the dish had gone off badly, she still made the shows other hosts sample the rotten snack.

Meteorologist Jordan Witzel was the first to try the dip after Horton spooned it onto a cracker. After inspecting it for a bit, Witzel inserted the entire thing into his mouth — and near instantly began to regret it.

“Is it edible?” co-anchor Scott Fee asked.

“It’s not that bad,” Witzel said, initially. “It’s — the vinegar.”

Uh, vinegar?

“But there’s no vinegar in there!” Horton retorted.

At that point, Witzel basically gagged, reached for a towel on the floor in front of him and proceeded to spit out the dip.

RELATED: These hilarious food fails will cook up some laughs and make you feel better about your shortcomings in the kitchen

While Fee smartly did not taste the concoction, c0-anchor Amber Schinkel did. She tried to hide the sheer displeasure of the experience, but finally cracked.

“It burns,” she said.

“It’s artichoke dip, but something went terribly wrong,” Horton said.

And then, finally, the truth for the rancid artichoke was revealed.

Horton used pickled artichokes. As a viewer tweeted to Horton, “just regular canned artichokes are ideal for that dip!

Horton tweeted: “Apparently the key is NOT use pickled artichokes!!”

Apparently.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Jeffrey Caplan
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

ISIS issues new commands in the midst of holiday “drunkenness”
Around the world

ISIS issues new commands in the midst of holiday “drunkenness”

,
An uninvited guest hiding in plain sight was the last thing these Australians wanted for Christmas
Around the world

An uninvited guest hiding in plain sight was the last thing these Australians wanted for Christmas

,
A Florida woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle after her dad chased a monkey and ended up paralyzed
Around the world

A Florida woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle after her dad chased a monkey and ended up paralyzed

,
This fisherman had a year full of “mutant alien” catches and we wish we hadn’t seen the photos
Around the world

This fisherman had a year full of “mutant alien” catches and we wish we hadn’t seen the photos

,
Advertisement