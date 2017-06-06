The Notre Dame attacker reportedly shouted this as he attempted to hit a police officer with a hammer

The man who attacked a police officer with a hammer outside of Notre Dame in Paris, France on Tuesday reportedly yelled, “It’s for Syria” as he did so, according to French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. He also allegedly said he was a “soldier of Daesh,” meaning a soldier of ISIS.

Paris Prosecutors have opened a counterterrorism investigation into the incident involving the unidentified man, who has been shot and injured by a police officer. Collomb noted that police found kitchen knives, a hammer and other unsophisticated weapons on the him following the attack. He has since been taken to a hospital for medial attention.





“A person armed with a hammer started hitting a police officer,” Collomb said. “His colleague opened fire, ensuring the attacked officer didn’t suffer any more serious harm.”

Tuesday’s incident is the latest of a string of attacks in Europe targeting law enforcement officers. In April, an assailant opened fire on police van on Paris’ Champs Elysees, killing one and wounding two others. A month before that, a man attacked and killed a police officer with a knife outside of Parliament in London.

