The U.S. unveils new sanctions for an old enemy

The Daily Beast is reporting that United States officials will roll out new sanctions on Iran.

The sanctions target Iranian officials involved with developing the country’s ballistic missile program as well as Chinese suppliers of ballistic missile technology. The sanctions will come alongside a State Department report on alleged human rights abuses in Iranian prisons and a State Department promise that “the United States will never allow the regime in Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

RELATED: Poll finds yuge and expanding support for the Iran nuclear deal

Despite these actions and President Donald Trump’s campaign trail claims, the administration will continue to pursue former President Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran Deal.





The agreement must be renewed every 120 days, or about every four months. It was renewed today.

“We are communicating to the U.S. Congress that the United States continues to waive sanctions as required to continue implementing U.S. sanctions-lifting commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of State Stuart Jones in a statement released today.

According to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Trump administration is expected to have finished its review of policies against Iran by July, when the Iran Deal will come up for renewal again.