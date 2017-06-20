The United States has shot down another “armed drone” as it advanced towards Coalition troops

CBS News and the Pentagon say United States forces have shot down an armed drone of Iranian origin that posed a “threat” to American-backed forces stationed near Tanf in southern Syria. The device had come within firing range of American troops before it was shot down.

The drone was identified by the unnamed defense official as a model Shaheed 129. It was allegedly operated by pro-regime forces allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Defense officials told CNN the drone “displayed hostile intent and advanced on Coalition forces.”





Syrian Arabs stationed near Tanf are being armed and trained by the United States to fight against ISIS. This is the second downing of an Iranian-made drone operating in the area and the third downing of a regime aircraft this month, according to CNN.

