The weird story behind the “Fyre” festival in the Bahamas that is no longer happening

Ja Rule’s now-postponed ultra-luxurious Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, is being called a “complete disaster” with headlining bands pulling out of the celebrity-endorsed event.
Some attendees called the event a “disaster tent city” where “mass chaos (reigned).”
The luxury music festival created by rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland was supposed to bring an opulent party to the Bahamas April 28-30. Tickets started at $4,000 and went all the way up to 12-person VIP package for $250,000. Supposedly on tap: private beaches and tunes from Blink-182, Major Lazer, the G.O.O.D. Music crew, Migos, Lil Yachty and more.
However, the now-”fully postponed” festival immediately ran into a host of difficulties, according to Fader, with reported non-fun things including:
- Delayed flights
- Lost luggage
- Lack of food
- Half-built tents
- Blink-182 pulling out on Thursday night
- Canceled flights for those not already on the island where the festival was to be held
Attendees took to social media late Thursday disappointed and disgruntled about the lack of organization.
Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the islands of Exuma. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we must postpone this experience. We are working tirelessly to ensure each guest leaves the island safely and ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we continue to provide ongoing updates via email and our official social media channels as they become available, including refund information.