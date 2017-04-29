The weird story behind the “Fyre” festival in the Bahamas that is no longer happening

Ja Rule’s now-postponed ultra-luxurious Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, is being called a “complete disaster” with headlining bands pulling out of the celebrity-endorsed event.

Some attendees called the event a “disaster tent city” where “mass chaos (reigned).”

The luxury music festival created by rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland was supposed to bring an opulent party to the Bahamas April 28-30. Tickets started at $4,000 and went all the way up to 12-person VIP package for $250,000. Supposedly on tap: private beaches and tunes from Blink-182, Major Lazer, the G.O.O.D. Music crew, Migos, Lil Yachty and more.





However, the now-”fully postponed” festival immediately ran into a host of difficulties, according to Fader, with reported non-fun things including:

Delayed flights

Lost luggage

Lack of food

Half-built tents

Blink-182 pulling out on Thursday night

Canceled flights for those not already on the island where the festival was to be held

Attendees took to social media late Thursday disappointed and disgruntled about the lack of organization.

"I feel like I'm in that alien movie in South Africa" guy at Fyre Fest, presumably referring to the movie District 9. #fyre #fyrefestival — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

As compensation for any ill will caused by #fyrefestival

Official Staff has announced all attendees will get an extra hour in the ballpit. pic.twitter.com/Us58auYPSB — Mom (@truongasm) April 28, 2017

Night has fallen. We have no luggage. — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

I'm hearing that the showers were flooded and disgusting — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017

The "catering" (which cost extra) was a slice of untoasted bread, two slices prepackaged cheese, and a side salad. pic.twitter.com/BoKxWAMI5i — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

The entire medical team is gone. THE MEDICAL TEAM. MISSING. pic.twitter.com/2vy23SF626 — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017

The infrastructure was nonexistent, and the festival staff either a skeleton crew or MIA. pic.twitter.com/8Gh6NevsFI — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017