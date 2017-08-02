The world’s “most sexy lady-biker” famous for her stunts and videos has died in a tragic accident

A Russian mother of one who was followed by more than 150,000 people on Instagram for her motorcycle stunt videos on her profile has died in a motorcycle crash.
Olga Pronina, 40, or “monika9422” on Instagram, crashed a BMW motorcycle into a railing on Monday, cutting it in half and throwing her to her death.
Her last post said, “Guys, this is for you !😄”
It doesn’t take long for you to notice that Pronina was a bit of a daredevil on the road.
Tributes from fans hailing Pronina as the “most sexy lady-biker in Russia” have already surfaced. More importantly, her teenage daughter is now motherless.
The video also shows a photo from Russian TV of the woman’s body in the road, covered by a sheet. She is reported to have died on impact.