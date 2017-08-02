The world’s “most sexy lady-biker” famous for her stunts and videos has died in a tragic accident

A Russian mother of one who was followed by more than 150,000 people on Instagram for her motorcycle stunt videos on her profile has died in a motorcycle crash.

RELATED: A group of reckless motorcyclists tried doing tricks on the highway, but things took a nasty turn

Olga Pronina, 40, or “monika9422” on Instagram, crashed a BMW motorcycle into a railing on Monday, cutting it in half and throwing her to her death.

Не сравнивай себя с другими, они никогда не будут такими как ты.. #monika9422#BMW#s1000rrgram A post shared by @monika9422 on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:55pm PDT

Hello bikers!!! 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 What city do you live?)😉 A post shared by @monika9422 on Sep 10, 2016 at 3:32am PDT

Guys , this is for you !😄#monika9422 #bmws1000rr #Моника # За негатив в блок ‼️ A post shared by @monika9422 on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:59am PDT





Her last post said, “Guys, this is for you !😄”

It doesn’t take long for you to notice that Pronina was a bit of a daredevil on the road.

Ненормальная..😏 A post shared by @monika9422 on Aug 18, 2016 at 6:58am PDT

RELATED: If this doesn’t make you think twice about riding a motorcycle on a rainy day nothing will

Tributes from fans hailing Pronina as the “most sexy lady-biker in Russia” have already surfaced. More importantly, her teenage daughter is now motherless.

The video also shows a photo from Russian TV of the woman’s body in the road, covered by a sheet. She is reported to have died on impact.