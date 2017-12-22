A Russian fisherman’s Twitter account is getting a lot of buzz after he posted photos of his recent catches, though it’s hard to believe that the critters captured by his camera are actually fish.





Roman Fyodorov is an angler from the Russian town of Murmansk and he boasts an impressive Twitter following with over 129,000 loyal readers — though they’re definitely there for the pictures more than the words. The photos that Fyodorov posts show all kinds of fish that we’ve never seen and we’re pretty glad that we’ll never encounter.

Quick rise from the depths pic.twitter.com/XMs8PaMLya — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 17, 2017

I hope you’re not eating at this moment)

Надеюсь Вы не кушаете в данный момент) pic.twitter.com/VqBeXAPp1E — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 13, 2017

Sometimes, he says that his nets aren’t big enough to bring in his haul and often he doesn’t even know what he’s pulled on board, relying on his vast social media following to help him identify the demons from the depths.

Do You like this Fish?

Как Вам такая рогатая рыба?

🐮+🐟

📸 Ольга Савченко pic.twitter.com/Zg7itJhFxG — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 12, 2017

Some of them aren’t really scary, just goofy-looking, like the work of a mischievous divine hand.

Эти рыбы мне напоминают гномов из «Властелина Кольца»). А вам кого напоминают? pic.twitter.com/OcKYenvoLb — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 3, 2017

But then again…others are downright terrifying with teeth in places that no living thing should have teeth.

Take a look at this tree-looking creature:

Linophryne Brevibarbata,commonly called the “Bearded SeaDevils”.This is a female😜

Удильщик.Называют «Бородатый Морской Дьявол».Это девочка 😜 pic.twitter.com/sIB6pkEQVL — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) November 24, 2017

Or this creepy crab.

No need to invent “Monsters”

Nature has already done it pic.twitter.com/rWCOkfWAdB — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) November 22, 2017

It’s pretty hard to say what this thing looks like.

This one looks like a goblin shark, but those are extremely rare and we can’t be sure.

I’ll be back in Your Nightmares))) pic.twitter.com/GtrYNvm4pt — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) October 22, 2017

We can only imagine what he’ll pull out of the depths of the sea next.