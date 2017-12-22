Menu
A Russian fisherman’s Twitter account is getting a lot of buzz after he posted photos of his recent catches, though it’s hard to believe that the critters captured by his camera are actually fish.


Roman Fyodorov is an angler from the Russian town of Murmansk and he boasts an impressive Twitter following with over 129,000 loyal readers — though they’re definitely there for the pictures more than the words. The photos that Fyodorov posts show all kinds of fish that we’ve never seen and we’re pretty glad that we’ll never encounter.

Sometimes, he says that his nets aren’t big enough to bring in his haul and often he doesn’t even know what he’s pulled on board, relying on his vast social media following to help him identify the demons from the depths.

Some of them aren’t really scary, just goofy-looking, like the work of a mischievous divine hand.

But then again…others are downright terrifying with teeth in places that no living thing should have teeth.

Take a look at this tree-looking creature:

Or this creepy crab.

It’s pretty hard to say what this thing looks like.

This one looks like a goblin shark, but those are extremely rare and we can’t be sure.

We can only imagine what he’ll pull out of the depths of the sea next.

Alex Thomas
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
