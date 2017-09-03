Trump slams latest North Korean nuclear test and decries “appeasement”

President Donald Trump has addressed North Korea’s latest bomb test in a series of tweets.

North Korea said it had conducted a test on a “hydrogen bomb for intercontinental ballistic rocket,” a weapon they announced they’d developed just hours before the test. The test, which took place at 3 p.m. local time, was first detected as an earthquake. Japanese seismologists say the blast was 10 times stronger than prior nuclear tests.

The North Korean government says the test was a “perfect success.”

In three tweets, Trump called North Korea “a rogue nation” and said its actions were “hostile and dangerous to the United States.” He said the country was an “embarrassment” to China and scolded South Korea for “their talk of appeasement” with their northern neighbor. “[T]hey only understand one thing!” he concluded.

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

International leaders were quick to condemn the test. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called the action “a new dimension of provocation.” The Chinese foreign ministry said they opposed and strongly condemned the test and urged North Korea not to take “wrong” action.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reports that the nation is considering the use of the “most powerful U.S. tactical weapons.“