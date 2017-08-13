Parents found a venomous snake hiding inches away from their baby’s crib and called in experts to remove the threat

Imagine the horror of finding a venomous snake curled up beside your baby’s crib. Talk about terrifying.

That’s exactly what happened to a couple in Queensland, Australia, as the father was vacuuming the little tyke’s room. According to Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, who were called to the home and posted the incident on their Facebook page, the man thought he had discovered a young eastern brown snake, a harmless reptile, hiding between the wall and a box of diapers beside the crib.

Thankfully, the father called Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers to nab the serpent, because he was sorely mistaken in identifying what was actually a venomous yellow-faced whip snake, according to Max the snake catcher on the Facebook post.





The snake was found in the home of the family in Little Mountain on the Sunshine Coast. Here’s how Max described what could have been a harrowing situation: