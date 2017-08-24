U.S. Navy identifies all 10 sailors lost at sea in the tragic USS John S McCain collision

The United States Navy identified the nine missing sailors and the one deceased sailor from Monday’s USS John McCain collision as search and rescue efforts were suspended on Thursday.

Navy divers recovered the remains of one sailor killed in the tragedy, 22-year-old electronics technician 3rd class Kenneth Aaron Smith, of New Jersey, in the ship’s flooded compartments. A multinational search, including assistance from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia, was conducted over more than 80 hours and covered about 2,100 square-miles after the destroyer collided with a commercial vessel.

The still-missing sailors include:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois

“U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers will continue search and recovery efforts inside flooded compartments in the ship for the missing Sailors,” the Navy said after announcing the suspension of rescue efforts at sea.

The Royal Malaysian Navy has already located one body at sea, and Navy officials are trying to determine if it is one of the missing sailors. Divers have also reportedly located other bodies. Monday’s collision is the fourth suffered by the 7th Fleet this year and was the second fatal collision. The commander of the fleet, Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, was relieved of his duties this week.

