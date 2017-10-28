“Utter exhaustion” claimed the life of 14-year-old Russian model trying to make it big

A former model is dead after suffering from “utter exhaustion” during a modeling job in China.

Vlada Dzyuba collapsed following a show that lasted for 12 hours, and later died after being in a coma for two days, the New York Post reports. She was allegedly forced to go on the catwalk for Asian designers, and as she waited for her next performance, her temperature sky-rocketed. After she collapsed and passed out, she was rushed to the hospital, but she was already in a coma. Dzyuba died three days later.

The model was allegedly suffering from meningitis well before her death, but the condition was not spotted because she didn’t have health insurance, The Siberian Times reports.





🕊🕊🕊 A post shared by 🕷Dzyuba Vlada🕷 (@_dzyuba) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

It is alleged that she was on a “slave labor” contract and was too afraid to seek medical help. Even though the young model worked 12 hours in one day, officially, she was only supposed to be working 3 hours a week in China.

📍Shanghai, China A post shared by 🕷Dzyuba Vlada🕷 (@_dzyuba) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Her official cause of death was meningitis compounded by “severe exhaustion.”

Since the untimely demise of the young model, scrutiny has been placed on agencies who hire out budding stars to top fashion houses, and Russia is set to demand an explanation of the conditions that Dzyuba was living in during her time in Asia.