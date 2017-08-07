Video shows the moment a 16-year-old ISIS bride from Germany was captured by Iraqi troops

Linda Wenzel, 16, left her life in Germany to go to Iraq and join ISIS. Footage shows the moment Wenzel, who was married to an ISIS militant now said to be dead, was found and captured by Iraqi troops in Mosul.

RELATED: A British model who was drugged, kidnapped and held for days escaped because a gang broke its own rules

There is a possibility that Wenzel will face the death penalty in Iraq for her involvement with the terror group. Germany is said to be negotiating with Iraq to take her back. If successful, she will also face terrorism charges in her home country.





“I just want to go back home to my family,” she said after being captured. “I want to get away from the war, away from all the weapons, away from the noise.”

The extent of Wenzel’s involvement with ISIS has yet to be determined.