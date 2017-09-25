Woman gets held up at airport because no one believed how old she was

A woman was stopped by airport security because no one believed she was as old as her ID said she was.

Ukrainian singer Natalia Dzenkiv, 41, was asked to present her ID at a Turkish airport, but her youthful looks led airport security to believe that she had presented a false ID. Security pulled her into a room and questioned her.

“When I found out the reason for my arrest, I even started laughing, as it was the age in my passport,” she said. “I am already used to compliments about the way I look, but I couldn’t have imagined that it might be a reason for detaining me.”





But as luck would have it, a few fans of Dzenkiv’s band Lama recognized her in the airport and asked for an autograph. This was apparently enough to convince security to let her through.

