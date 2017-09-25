Woman’s explicitly detailed shopping list for clueless husband emerges online

Twitter user Era Londhe got a taste of fame this week when a grocery list she made for her husband went viral. Londhe’s list had very explicit instructions, leaving her husband little chance to screw up the shopping.

This is the task I gave to my hubby last weekend!! Even U guys shud follow this list for happy customers #bigbasket #grofers #reliancefresh pic.twitter.com/cGkPuRAvE9 — Era Londhe (@eralondhe) September 23, 2017

“This is the task I gave to my hubby last weekend!! Even U guys shud follow this list for happy customers # bigbasket # grofers # reliancefresh,” Londhe tweeted.

List items such as potatoes and onions came with little doodles from Londhe so her husband knew exactly what she was looking for.





Londhe later provided an answer key, as demanded by apparent fans of the list and those rooting for her husband from across the internet, to show what he got right and wrong while shopping.