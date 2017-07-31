Yemen had a no-nonsense way of dealing with the rapist and murderer of a 3-year-old girl

Editor’s Note: Some images in this story may be disturbing.

The way society in Sanaa, Yemen, decided to deal with a 41-year-old man convicted of raping and murdering a 3-year-old girl is pretty simple: take him out back and shoot him with an assault rifle while everyone watches.

Long years on death row? Not happening.

News of Muhammad al-Maghrabi’s public execution has been circulating, along with images of it, the New York Post reported.

As you can see, people were on rooftops so they could see him shot five times in the back while he was face-down on the ground.

The rapist and murderer was read his sentence and then blown away in front of hundreds.

The father of the victim watched the execution and said, “This is the first day of my life. I am relieved now.”