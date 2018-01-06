Jane Park was only 17 years old when she won the Euromillions lottery, netting $1.25 million, but now, the 21-year-old says that being filthy rich isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.





Park has become something of a celebrity, and her Twitter account even directs curious users to her PR guy, but in an interview with the British tabloid, Mirror, she said, “At times, it feels like winning the lottery has ruined my life.”

Now, she’s even considering suing the big wigs behind the lotto. Park says that 17 is just too young to be forced into wealth.

The young millionaire says that she expected the new money to make her happier, but that’s the opposite of what happened. Instead, she’s troubled by existential dilemmas, saying, “I have material things, but apart from that, my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?”

When she won, Park was working for £8 and living with her mom. The company behind Euromillions even gave her an adviser to help her manage her money, but Park says that only her family stopped her from blowing it all. She explains, “I was stuck in front of a financial adviser who was using words like ­investment bonds. I had no clue what they meant.”

Jet Sundays n all x pic.twitter.com/4Tg4jA6JUh — Jane Park (@janeparkx) August 13, 2017

She also says that the new wealth makes it tough to have meaningful relationships, saying, “I’ve had shit relationships, and it’s left me with a massive guard up. With the last one, I ­showered him with gifts. I thought it would make him happy — I bought him a Rolex, a car, clothes every week. I regret it all.”

After an initial splurge on designer shoes, clothes and handbags, Park has dialed it back. At 18, she got breast implants — she wanted more work done but had a tough time finding a plastic surgeon willing to take a scalpel to her. Now, she lives with her mom again and keeps the same friends that she had before she hit it big. The young star is also facing a drunk driving charge that she incurred at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

A spokesperson for Euromillions’ parent company said that they tried to help Park and even put her in touch with another person who won at her age. But, they said that changing the minimum age of lottery winners is a matter for parliament. As for Park, when asked if she’d consider giving her money away, she says that’s not going to happen either.

(H/T – NY Post)