As the Obamas vacation in Italy, Michelle Obama’s fashion choices are getting high marks

The former FLOTUS sported a pink and white one-shoulder shirt and white denim capris with white sandals during a day on the town. She also donned hoop earrings, bangles and a small, white cross-body purse.

First Lady Michelle Obama looking fresh and flawless while touring the city of Montalcino in Italy. pic.twitter.com/JkZ846V2IB

One shoulder blouse, ripped white capris… It's official. @MichelleObama has said, Boy, bye to American politics. pic.twitter.com/UmJhK1POKb

Barack Obama was photographed over the weekend golfing at the exclusive Castiglion del Bosco course. According to the Daily Mail, membership to the Castiglion del Bosco Golf Club is by invitation only and it is the country’s only private golf club in a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Here is Barack Obama, yesterday In Italy 🇮🇹. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/s2XvzhqtBs — WhatWeHad (@IrisRimon) May 21, 2017

The Obamas were photographed earlier in February vacationing in the British Virgin Islands with British media mogul Richard Branson after the inauguration of Donald Trump.