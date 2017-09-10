Asked if her political career was over, Hillary Clinton said “Yes”

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says her career as an “active politician” is over, adding that she’s “done with being a candidate.”

She made the comments during an appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning” with host Jane Pauley. Clinton is currently touring the country to promote her new book, “What Happened.”

Jane Pauley: "Is your political career over?" pic.twitter.com/ppIE4gSwd7 — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) September 10, 2017

“Yes. As an active politician, it’s over,” she said.

RELATED: Even some Democrats are getting really tired of Hillary: “I wish she’d just shut the f— up and go away”





Don’t wave goodbye just yet, though. Clinton won’t be disappearing completely. “I am done with being a candidate, but I am not done with politics,” she said. “I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake.”

That leaves room for Clinton to network, give speeches and raise funds for other Democratic candidates. It also opens the door for Clinton to do work for the Clinton Foundation, something that has seemingly already begun.