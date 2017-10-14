Astronauts play with fidget spinners in space — and it’s science for the win

Have you ever wondered how a fidget spinner would function in space?

If so, wonder no more because we now have a definitive answer thanks to NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik.

Bresnik posted a video of himself and some fellow astronauts testing out Newton’s laws of motion with the trendy toy.

A fidget spinner in space! How long does it spin? I'm not sure, but it’s a great way to experiment with Newton’s laws of motion! pic.twitter.com/5xIJDs2544 — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 13, 2017

Bresnik explained more about what happens to the fidget spinner in the microgravity environment.

Allowing the fidget spinner to float reduces the bearing friction by permitting the rate of the central ring and outer spinner to equalize, and the whole thing spins as a unit.





While the spinner’s ability to float helps it spin longer, it still won’t spin forever. Earlier this year, Mashable asked NASA how exactly a fidget spinner would operate in space. A NASA spokesperson responded to their question, telling the publication, “A spinner on ISS (International Space Station) would still be subject to friction and air resistance which would still cause it to stop spinning.”

In June, NASA told Mashable that they were considering taking a fidget spinner on the International Space Station so they could test out their theory, and on Friday, the world witnessed the results of their experiment.

