At least eight shot in “mass casualty” incident at a church’s Sunday service

Eight people have been shot and wounded, including the shooter, in a “mass casualty” incident at a church in Antioch, Tenn., this morning, reports WSMV.

The shooting happened at the Burnette Chapel Church. Police began receiving shots fired calls around 11:15 a.m., reports The Tennessean.

All victims are over the age of 60 except one, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Members of the church have been moved to a safe location.

Members of the church not injured are in a safe locational pic.twitter.com/e1pPdiBdGx — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

This is a developing story.

