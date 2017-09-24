Rare News

At least eight shot in “mass casualty” incident at a church’s Sunday service

Eight people have been shot and wounded, including the shooter, in a “mass casualty” incident at a church in Antioch, Tenn., this morning, reports WSMV.

The shooting happened at the Burnette Chapel Church. Police began receiving shots fired calls around 11:15 a.m., reports The Tennessean.

All victims are over the age of 60 except one, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Members of the church have been moved to a safe location.

This is a developing story.

