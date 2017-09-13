At least one killed in mass shooting at Spokane-area high school

A Spokane, Washington-area high school was the site of a school shooting today at about 10:30am local time, say first responders and Spokane Public Schools.

The Spokesman-Review reports that six people were shot at Freeman High School in Rockport, south of Spokane. One of those six has died so far. Police say the shooter is in custody.

Associated Press reports that the school is no longer locked down and the threat has been “eliminated.” Multiple ambulances and a LifeFlight helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story.





A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017

RELATED: 8 people are dead after gunfire broke out in a quiet Texas neighborhood