Fans of the president will be excited to hear that there’s another person in his family with aspirations for the White House.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump is ready to walk in her father’s footsteps and make history at the same time, should the opportunity present itself. In an article on Michael Wolff’s newest tell-all book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the New York Post reported Wolff said Trump and husband Jared Kushner ignored the advice of “almost everyone they knew” to join her father’s administration.





“Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president,” Wolff wrote. “The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.”

But according to Mediaite, there’s at least one former member of Donald Trump’s administration who is less than ecstatic about that prospect. In another bombshell section of Wolff’s book, former senior advisor Stephen Bannon was quoted calling Ivanka Trump “dumb as a brick.” A person close to Bannon reportedly said that he did not deny the statement, though Bannon himself declined to comment.

Bannon reportedly had a similar reaction when told of Trump and Kushner’s plans.

“They didn’t say that?” Bannon said, per Wolff. “Stop. Oh, come on. They didn’t actually say that? Please don’t tell me that. Oh my God.”

The president’s administration recently sent a cease and desist letter to Bannon after he made “disparaging” remarks about members of the first family. The president criticized Bannon after it was reported that he called First Son Donald Trump Jr. “unpatriotic” and “treasonous,” referencing a shady meeting with a Russian lawyer in June of 2016.

Wolff’s book, which has already caused quite the stir, will be available starting Jan. 9.

