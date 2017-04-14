Attention Target shoppers: If you bought this Easter toy, return it immediately

Target is recalling more than 500,000 water-absorbent “Hatch and Grow Easter Eggs,” over fears that if swallowed the toy could block a child’s stomach and require surgery to be removed.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a “Fast Track Recall” Wednesday for 560,000 of the Easter toys sold at Target stores nationwide in February and March. The toys cost about a dollar each.

The recall states: “If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and could be life threatening. Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body.”





It also warned medical professionals and parents “that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an x-ray.”

Consumers who purchased one of the items should immediately return it to any Target store for a full refund, call Target’s customer service number at 800-440-0680 or check the store’s website for more information.