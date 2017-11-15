The attorney and campaign chair for Roy Moore gave a ten-minute press conference today in which they challenged the authenticity of Moore’s signature in the yearbook that backs up Beverly Young Nelson’s allegations against Moore.





Speaking from Alabama Republican Party headquarters in Hoover, Alabama, attorney Phillip L. Jauregui cited a handwriting expert retained by the campaign as he insisted that the signature inside Beverly Young Nelson’s yearbook was false.



“Look at the sevens,” he said, referring to two sets of the numbers in the note written to Nelson, which said “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

I am not a handwriting expert, but Sean Hannity is calling for Roy Moore to explain his inconsistencies, looks to me his accuser did that for him. Look at the 7s before and on the signature pic.twitter.com/qkypGP4FXT — Dianna Tauer (@DiannaTauer) November 15, 2017

Jauregui and campaign chair Bill Armistead argued that Moore’s signature had actually been forged from court documents. They said that Moore’s onetime assistant signed court documents with Moore’s name and her own initials — “D.A.” — to indicate that she’d done it.



At the time that Moore is alleged to have sexually assaulted Beverly Young Nelson, Moore was an assistant District Attorney of Etowah County, though Nelson says he identified himself as “the District Attorney” to her the night of the alleged incident.

“I am the District Attorney of Etowah County,” he reportedly told her. “If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you.”

Moore also presided over Nelson’s 1999 divorce proceedings, said Jauregui. They say that contradicts her claim that she had neither seen nor had any contact with Moore after the alleged assault.

Moore’s lawyer added that he had never seen Moore “act remotely inappropriate” towards any women.

Moore campaign lawyer: not one time have I seen him act remotely inappropriate towards any women. Says he's seen Moore with thousands of women pic.twitter.com/ww50U0qxiO — Howard Koplowitz (@HowardKoplowitz) November 15, 2017

A number of prominent Republicans have parted ways with Moore since the allegations began to surface, including Vice President Mike Pence. Neither Jauregui nor Armistead took questions from reporters before retreating back inside Alabama GOP headquarters.

Moore, who was reportedly banned from a mall, today tweeted that he represented “everything the Washington Elite hate,” claiming the “Washington Elite” will “do whatever it takes to stop us.”