Author Stephen King had a “gentle and kind” message for Trump voters who still think the president is doing a good job

Stephen King used his Twitter account to send out a “gentle and kind” message to Americans who voted for President Donald Trump.

The best-selling author has never been shy about sharing his opinion of America’s 45th president. He has criticized both Trump and his administration on numerous occasions since the former businessman and reality TV star took office on Jan. 20.

However, his latest tweet wasn’t geared toward Trump or his administration, but rather, toward Trump’s supporters. In the tweet he tried to deliver his message “kindly and gently,” writing, “I say this gently and kindly: If you voted for Trump and still think he’s doing a good job, you haven’t been paying attention.”





King may have been referencing a recent poll conducted by The Washington Post that showed that only 2 percent of Americans who cast their votes for Trump regretted their decision.

Although Trump voters may not regret their decision, he still holds the lowest approval rating of any modern day president polled at this point in the presidency, hovering just above 40 percent. The next lowest approval rating as the 100-day mark approached was held by Bill Clinton in 1993, who was polling in the mid to low 50s.

