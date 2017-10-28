Basketball star tweets out terrifying image of plane after it was severely damaged in flight

Oklahoma City Thunder players were stunned when they got out of their plane and found that the turbulence was just too much for the aircraft.

New Zealand player Steven Adams uploaded the image with the caption, “What caused this?” It’s unclear what happened to the plane while it was in flight, but all the players managed to make it to the court safely.

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

The Daily Mail reports that the team was on board a Boeing 757-200 when they hit some turbulence. Thankfully, the air pressures didn’t do any long-term damage to the plane, and the players were able to make it off safely.





The image of the plane quickly went viral with Adams’ teammate Carmello Anthony sharing it on social media. He joked that the plane might have bumped into Superman. But, luckily for the team, the dented nose was the worst of their problems.