Bernie Sanders reacts to Senate Republicans’ Obamacare replacement bill: It’s “even worse than expected”

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) didn’t mince words when he reacted to Senate Republicans’ Obamacare replacement bill, saying that it is “even worse than expected.”

On Thursday, Senate Republicans revealed their Affordable Care Act (ACA) replacement bill, which includes deep cuts to Medicaid, repeals Obamacare taxes, and cuts funding to Planned Parenthood for one year, according to The Hill.

In a statement, Sanders said, “The bill Republicans announced today is even worse than expected and by far the most harmful piece of legislation I have seen in my lifetime.”

He continued: “This bill has nothing to do with health care. It has everything to do with an enormous transfer of wealth from working people to the richest Americans.”

In his statement, Sanders also called for Americans to join together to fight back against the “disastrous” bill.

“Our job now is to rally millions of Americans against this disastrous bill to make sure that it does not pass the Senate. Instead of throwing tens of millions of Americans off of health insurance, we must guarantee health care as a right to every American.”