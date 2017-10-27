Billionaire’s impeachment ad riles President Trump who responded with Twitter insults

California businessman, progressive and concerned citizen Tom Steyer has jumped into the political fray with an impassioned plea to impeach President Donald Trump. The TV spot is part of a $10 million advertising campaign.

The founder and president of NextGen America has started a website called NeedToImpeach.com, which includes a petition for citizens to sign to implore Congress to impeach the president.

“Donald Trump has brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice, and taken money from foreign governments. We need to impeach this dangerous president. Sign on now,” reads the website, which is also how Steyer opens his video.





President Trump noticed and, as he typically does, took to Twitter, to sling insults at Steyer, calling him “Wacky & totally unhinged.”

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

The ad ran Friday morning on Trump’s favored cable news program, “Fox & Friends,” on Fox News. Afterward, Trump praised the show.

Thank you @foxandfriends. Really great job and show! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Steyer, an environmentalist and obvious Trump detractor, speaks directly to the viewer in the one-minute ad. He calls Trump “mentally unstable” and “armed with nuclear weapons.” He accuses Trump of obstructing justice in his firing of former FBI Director James Comey and threatening to shut down press organizations, among a list of other alleged offenses.

Steyer fired back at Trump on Twitter on Friday morning.

I have been fighting your racism and corporate groveling from the beginning—and always will. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 27, 2017

“Like you, I’m a citizen who knows it’s up to us to do something,” Steyer said in the ad, sending viewers to the website NeedToImpeach.com.

According to Forbes, an aide to Steyer said the television ad would be accompanied by a multi-million dollar digital advertising campaign.

Steyer has donated to several Democratic politicians, including Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has repeatedly called for Trump’s impeachment and Democratic candidates for Senate, according to Fox News.

Some of Trump’s ardent supporters were not pleased with the ad and expressed displeasure, such as this Twitter user who called Steyer a “moron” and a “National disgrace.”

This Moron is a National disgrace. Tom Steyer. Who's worse Him or Soros?? Spending Millions to run ad campaign to impeach President Trump. pic.twitter.com/BgWx0bEvwb — DeplorableCovfefeKG (@KeithGarlock2) October 27, 2017

