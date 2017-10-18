Deaths of 2 Navy sailors found in the same home days apart prompt an investigation

Kingsland, Ga., police are investigating after two U.S. Navy sailors were found dead days apart at a Kings Bay home.

Officials say Brian Jarrell, 25, was reported missing by his family after he disappeared during a trip to Orlando.

His wife told investigators the family was at Disney World on Wednesday for Jarrell’s daughter’s birthday when he said he wasn’t feeling well and left the park.

Jerrell’s wife filed a missing person report with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office when she got back to the hotel and couldn’t find him.





Jarrell’s shipmates began searching for him in Camden County. They found his car outside a friend’s home on Spinnaker Circle on Thursday.

They asked their friend Ty Bell if they could look for Jarrell inside the house.

They found Jarrell face down in the back bedroom. He was unconscious and cold to the touch.

Officials arrived at the residence and Jarrell was pronounced dead. He had no known medical issues, according to officials.

Police were called to the home on Spinnaker Circle again Monday after someone reported seeing a person lying inside unresponsive.

Police spoke with a U.S. Navy chief, who said he sent two sailors to their shipmate’s house after he didn’t report for duty.

Police found Bell lying on his back on the couch, unresponsive, with a white foamy substance coming from his nose.

He did not appear to be breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released a cause of death for either sailor.

Both were stationed at Kings Bay Submarine Base.