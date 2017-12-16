Menu
NAVAJO CODE TALKERS Read this Next

Another Native American hero who was a code talker in WWII has passed away at 96
Advertisement

The audio and video recordings released by the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program of a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets and pilots not being able to identify a flying object was weird enough, but did you know the DoD spent $22 million dollars investigating UFOs?


RELATED: A UFO expert told his mom to “investigate” should anything happen to him — days later he was found dead

A lengthy report from the New York Times, which also posted the video that we mentioned on Facebook, said that retired politician Harry Reid (D-Nev.) is largely to thank for this “shadowy program’s” existence.

$22 million was spent on this program between 2008 and 2011.

The shadowy program — parts of it remain classified — began in 2007, and initially it was largely funded at the request of Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who was the Senate majority leader at the time and who has long had an interest in space phenomena. Most of the money went to an aerospace research company run by a billionaire entrepreneur and longtime friend of Mr. Reid’s, Robert Bigelow, who is currently working with NASA to produce expandable craft for humans to use in space.

But wait, there’s more.

Harry Reid himself has commented on the program, saying that he’s not “embarrassed or ashamed or sorry.”

“I’m not embarrassed or ashamed or sorry I got this thing going,” he said. “I think it’s one of the good things I did in my congressional service. I’ve done something that no one has done before.”

The video that was released to accompany this bit of news contains video and audio of two Navy pilots communicating about an unidentified flying object.

RELATED: Man uses aliens to excuse public intoxication, police say

Mixed in with some censored expletives are the pilots exclaiming “there’s a whole fleet of them,” “Look at that thing, dude” and “it’s rotating.”

Now would probably be the best time to remind ourselves of the much memed aliens guy from the History Channel.

We do not know when or where this video and audio was recorded because the DoD did not say.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Texas dad finally punished for the human head found in his freezer — the victim’s mom prays for his death everyday
What's wrong with people

Texas dad finally punished for the human head found in his freezer — the victim’s mom prays for his death everyday

Police just released the body cam footage for a brutality case, and it tells a very different story
Crime and punishment

Police just released the body cam footage for a brutality case, and it tells a very different story

,
Another Native American hero who was a code talker in WWII has passed away at 96
Rare News

Another Native American hero who was a code talker in WWII has passed away at 96

This case of stolen valor by a “Green Beret” is so obvious it’s almost comical
Rare News

This case of stolen valor by a “Green Beret” is so obvious it’s almost comical

,
Advertisement