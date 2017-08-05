Bolling balls? Fox News has suspended a top anchor as allegations of lewd photo sharing swirl

Fox News host Eric Bolling has been a constant on the network for several years. He’s a regular co-host on “Specialists” and has written two books –“Wake up America” and “Cashin’ In.”

However, on Friday night, a report emerged that Bolling has been sending images of his private parts to co-workers.

The original story, by HuffPost, quoted 14 sources from inside Fox News and Fox Business. While not all the women had received the messages, they had all seen them or been informed of their existence by the recipients. On Saturday, Fox announced that Bolling had been suspended pending an investigation.





RELATED: Ex-Bush administration ethics lawyer said if they want lie detectors in WH, they should start at this location

Originally, his attorney offered the following lukewarm response:

Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.

But, on Saturday, NBC reports that he offered a stronger rebuke:

The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair. We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible.

According to Yashar Ali, the HuffPost reporter who broke the story, juggernaut law firm Paul Weiss LLP has been brought in to conduct the investigation.

The firm has played a large role in politics. During the 2016 election cycle, they were the 7th largest donor among law firms and lobbyists, and over 93% of their donations were to Democrats, the Center for Responsive Politics reports.

Asawin Suebsaeng‏, a reporter at The Daily Beast, wrote on Twitter that the text messages “have been an open secret among many at Fox for years.”