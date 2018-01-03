The eastern part of the United States is hunkering down for a devastating weather system, which the experts have termed the “bomb cyclone” because of its violent winds that essentially make the storm a winter hurricane. And the radar images of the incoming blizzard are just as bone-chilling as you think.





RELATED: Dozens of flights canceled by Southwest Airlines at Midway Airport due to inclement weather

The first wave of the storm will blanket coastal spots from Georgia to Maine and by Thursday evening, New England will get the brunt of Jack Frost’s beating. Luckily, the most extreme conditions will linger over the ocean. And it will be a pretty horrible time to be at sea, as the winter storm may rank as the worst in decades, according to The Washington Post.

Some southerners will encounter icy conditions on Wednesday that they’re definitely not used to. Tallahassee is already experiencing snow for the first time in 28 years, and Charleston, South Carolina is, expected to get multiple inches.

RARE SIGHT: it's snowing in Tallahassee FL for the 1st time in 28 years. @NWSTallahassee measured 0.1" of snow/sleet on their roof @floridastate at 8:30 AM. Video via 904 Happy Hour. #snow #flwx#frozenAmerica pic.twitter.com/dG5uMrTcpM — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 3, 2018

As the storm moves up the coast, it will continue to intensify (the quickening seriousness of the storm is another reason that the weather-wonks have deemed it the “bomb cyclone”). Some of the pressure levels detected by meteorologists are similar to those during Hurricane Sandy. In a few areas on the coast, winds could exceed 50 mph.

All day Thursday meteorologists are going to be glued to the new GOES-East satellite watching a truly amazing extratopical "bomb" cyclone off New England coast. It will be massive — fill up entire Western Atlantic off U.S. East Coast. Pressure as low as Sandy & hurricane winds pic.twitter.com/6M4S3y75wT — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

The #BombCyclone, as it's being referred to, is legitimately a powerful cyclone that will form over the next day. Notice the tight pressure gradient on this thing tomorrow, indicative of a strong system with hurricane-force winds. pic.twitter.com/kGUWW6yJ6H — Marco La Manno (@MarcoLaMannoWX) January 3, 2018

While the bomb cyclone is expected to punish the coastal regions, the metropolises of Baltimore and Washington, D.C., will likely be spared from most of the ice; though those cities could get a light dusting through Wednesday night, the Post reports.

But the worst part of the storm may be the lingering cold that it will leave behind. Chilling air known as the polar vortex, which generally stays in the arctic, will probably venture south for a few days, rattling bones along the east coast and reaching as far as the mid-Atlantic states. Temperatures could plummet to as much as 40 degrees below normal.

And if you think the term “bomb cyclone” sounds like a professional wrestler, it gets even more spectacular. The “bomb cyclone” is a result of “bombogenesis,” which NOAA defines as “the formation of [a] rapidly strengthening weather system” due to quickly decreasing pressure in a cyclone. Essentially, when the pressure drops at a breakneck rate, it creates dangerous winds. It just so happens that this time, those winds are accompanied by a blanket of snow.